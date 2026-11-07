Elitsa and Alexa to Divorce After Infidelity on “Games of Will”

Elitsa Yankova and Alexa Erski have separated and are in the process of divorcing. Elitsa herself confirmed this during her appearance on the “After the Games Podcast” with Simona Razhdavichka. She linked the end of their relationship to Alexa’s infidelity during the filming of the All Stars battles of “Games of Will.”

“Alexa is no longer present in my life in the same way he was before. We have been separated since the end of August,” Elitsa said during the conversation. According to her, that was precisely when the relationship between the two changed significantly.

Sapundzhieva Identified as the Third Person

During the conversation, Elitsa identified Sapundzhieva as the woman with whom Alexa cheated on her. According to the account presented in the podcast, the closeness between the two developed during the filming of the All Stars battles, held over the summer.

Elitsa hinted that viewers may spot signs of the relationship between Alexa and Sapundzhieva in the episodes currently being broadcast. She drew attention to their behavior toward each other during the battles in the arena.

Alexa Is the Winner of the Fourth Season

Alexa Erski won the fourth season of “Games of Will.” Elitsa Yankova is an Olympic medalist and also a familiar face from the reality show. For a long time, the two were one of the most talked-about couples among the program’s contestants.

Sources: plovdiv24.bg, edna.bg, show.blitz.bg