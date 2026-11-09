Kaufland rejects CPC allegations, may reconsider €200 million in investments

“Kaufland Bulgaria” completely rejects the allegations made by the Commission for Protection of Competition and the penalties imposed, amounting to a total of €75,653,706. The company says it will defend its rights using all legal means before Bulgarian and European institutions.

“The amount of the fine in question has no objective basis whatsoever and is entirely disproportionate in comparison with European practice,” the retail chain said.

“Kaufland” cites data from the European Commission, according to which a total of €41.9 million in penalties were imposed in the European Union between 2022 and 2024 in 754 cases related to unfair trading practices. The Commission published these very figures in its assessment of the implementation of the rules in the food supply chain.

The company warns that the CPC’s decision could affect its future investments in Bulgaria. “Under these circumstances, we will be forced to completely reconsider our future investments in the country, including planned investments of €200 million over the next three years alone,” “Kaufland” said.

The retail chain will also recommend that its parent company, Schwarz Group, reconsider its investment plans for Bulgaria. “Kaufland” stressed that it attaches great importance to the principles of the rule of law and complies with national and European legislation.

What the violations are according to the CPC

The CPC imposed the penalties following an investigation into relations between “Kaufland” and Bulgarian food producers. The regulator identified three violations, established in 2026.

A penalty of €21,899,757 was imposed for requiring suppliers to reduce the prices of their products, whereby, according to the CPC, the chain took advantage of its stronger bargaining position.

A fine of €31,854,192 was related to the improper deduction from suppliers’ prices of fees for services provided by the chain.

A further €21,899,757 was imposed for creating unjustified obstacles and delaying negotiations when suppliers requested price increases.

The Commission ordered that the established practices be discontinued immediately. The decision may be appealed before the Administrative Court of Sofia District within 14 days.

“Kaufland” says that since entering the Bulgarian market, it has created added value of nearly €14 billion and provides employment to more than 8,500 people. The company says it will continue to offer its products on the Bulgarian market and maintain its partnerships with local producers.