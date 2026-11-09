The State Offers New Debt Worth €100 Million

The Ministry of Finance is offering government securities worth €100 million on the domestic market. The auction is being conducted by the Bulgarian National Bank on November 9, and the payment date is November 11, 2026.

The issue has a 10-year maturity and will mature on February 11, 2036. The fixed annual interest coupon is 3.50%, with interest paid twice a year. A period of 92 days has been set for calculating the accrued interest up to the payment date.

The BNB specifies that the Ministry of Finance reserves the right to reject individual or all bids, as well as to approve an amount different from the one initially announced. This means that the announced volume of €100 million is the proposed nominal value of the issue, while the final result depends on the bids approved.

€6.5 billion in financing since the beginning of the year

Since the beginning of 2026, the government's debt financing has amounted to €6.5 billion. The domestic market has provided €1.75 billion, while €4.75 billion was raised from international capital markets in July and September.

If the announced volume of €100 million is fully approved, financing raised from the domestic market would reach €1.85 billion. For now, however, the final auction result depends on the bids submitted and accepted.

The new debt limit is €10.1 billion

The State Budget Act sets the maximum amount of new government debt for 2026 at €10.1 billion. This amount also includes a loan of up to €3.2617 billion under the European SAFE instrument for financial support related to the defense industry.

According to the budget projections, government debt is expected to reach €37.7 billion at the end of 2026, corresponding to 30.1% of gross domestic product.

Sources: bnrnews.bg