Protest outside the Health Ministry over frozen incomes

A protest was held outside the Council of Ministers and the Ministry of Health in Sofia. The demonstration was organized by the Protection trade union and was directed against rising prices, inflation and problems in healthcare.

The union says that the changes in the sector were not coordinated and, in its view, create a risk of destabilizing the healthcare system. Their main demand concerns the incomes of employees at medical facilities. According to Protection, wages at a large number of hospitals remain frozen, despite additional funds having been allocated for healthcare.

The draft budget provides for more funds

The draft budget of the Ministry of Health for 2027 provides for nearly €725 million. This is an increase of €78.5 million compared with the amount earmarked for 2026. Capital expenditure of more than €28 million is also planned.

The priorities include preventive care, access to medicines, emergency care, children’s healthcare and support for medical residents. €30 million has been earmarked for resident scholarships, with the amount of one scholarship set at €350.

The budget also provides funds for 14 new ambulances and the construction of 19 hospital helicopter landing pads. €50 million has been earmarked for the National Children’s Hospital.

“In 2027, the design work must be completed and we must break ground,” said Health Minister Katya Ivkova.

However, the protesters insist that the increase in funding should also lead to a real rise in hospital wages. The Protection trade union rejects the freezing of incomes against the backdrop of inflation and warns that unresolved problems could deepen tensions in the system.

Sources: bntnews.bg