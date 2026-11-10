Weather today, forecast for Tuesday, November 10: Cloudy start, up to 15°C in southern areas

It will be mostly cloudy across Bulgaria on Tuesday, November 10. Rain will still be falling in the northeastern regions in the morning, but the precipitation will stop by noon. In the afternoon, the cloud cover will temporarily break up and decrease, the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology forecasts.

“After noon, the cloud cover will also temporarily break up and decrease,” the NIMH said. Winds will be light and variable in direction.

Temperatures will differ noticeably between the northern and southern parts of the country. Maximum temperatures will range from 6°C to 9°C in northwestern Bulgaria, while in southern Bulgaria they will reach 13°C-15°C. Temperatures of around 13°C are expected in Sofia, 12°C in Plovdiv, 12°C in Varna and 13°C in Burgas.

Light snow in the Central Balkan

Cloudy weather will prevail in the mountains. Before noon, light snow will fall in the Central Balkan area, but it will quickly stop. Moderate west-southwesterly winds will blow. The maximum temperature at 1,200 meters will be around 8°C, and at 2,000 meters — around 1°C.

Cloudy morning along the Black Sea coast

The day will begin with cloudy weather along the Black Sea coast. In the afternoon, the cloud cover will break up and decrease, while the wind will remain light and variable. Maximum temperatures will be 12°C-13°C. The sea water temperature will be 13°C-15°C, and the sea will be at 1-2 on the Beaufort scale.

Atmospheric pressure will decrease, but will remain above the monthly average.

Sources: meteobalkans.com