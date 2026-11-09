Does the Five-Year Rule for Tyres Still Apply?

A tyre with good tread may appear to be perfectly roadworthy, but that does not mean it is safe regardless of its age. The five-year rule for tyres is not a universal deadline for mandatory replacement, but after the fifth year, ageing should already be regarded as a serious factor.

Age is checked using the four-digit code on the sidewall. The first two digits indicate the week, while the last two – the year of manufacture. For example, a code ending in 3526 means that the tyre was manufactured in the 35th week of 2026. The code should be checked on both sides, as it is not always printed on each of them.

Rubber compounds gradually deteriorate under the effects of oxygen, heat, ozone and ultraviolet rays. The process continues even when the vehicle is parked. That is why rarely used cars, motorhomes, classic cars and spare tyres require particular attention.

Higher temperatures, strong sunlight, road salt and incorrect tyre pressure accelerate ageing. An underinflated tyre heats up more while driving, which increases the stress on its structure. Cracks on the sidewall or in the tread area are a reason for the tyre to be inspected immediately.

“Most tyres should be carefully inspected after five years and replaced by ten years, regardless of their external appearance and tread,” Michelin recommends. The company points out that the period is counted from the date of manufacture, not from the day the tyre was fitted or purchased.

NHTSA also notes that some manufacturers recommend replacing tyres between the sixth and tenth year, regardless of wear. The US agency stresses that a visual inspection alone cannot reliably identify all signs of ageing.

A new tyre does not necessarily mean a recently manufactured tyre. When buying in 2026, it is recommended to look for products manufactured within the previous few months – for example, between July and September. Tyres from March or April may also be an acceptable choice.

If a tyre was manufactured at the end of 2025, it has already spent part of its life in storage or in a shop. This does not automatically make it unfit for use, but the buyer has grounds to ask for a lower price, since its actual age is greater than the time that has passed since it was fitted.

For a vehicle that covers around 20,000 kilometres a year, tyres usually reach their wear limit before the fifth year. The risk is greater with cars that cover fewer kilometres annually. In these cases, the tread may appear to be in good condition while the material has already lost some of its properties.

Sources: carscoops.com