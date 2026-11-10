PP Calls for Blood Donations Following Trakia Motorway Crash

“We Continue the Change” called on citizens to donate blood for those injured in the serious chain crash on the Trakia Motorway. Some of the injured have been admitted to the hospital in Sliven and urgently need blood transfusions.

Where blood can be donated

“We extend our deepest condolences to the families of those killed in the chain crash on the Trakia Motorway. Our thoughts are with all those injured and their loved ones,” the political formation said.

Blood donors are being accepted from 8:00 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the Blood Center of Dr. Ivan Seliminski-Sliven Multiprofile Hospital for Active Treatment. The center is located on the first floor of DCC-2, in the building of the former Third Polyclinic.

In Burgas, blood can be donated at Burgas University Hospital on weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. “We Continue the Change” said that those wishing to donate can also check the working hours at the transfusion hematology center nearest to them.

The appeal was issued after the serious crash on the Trakia Motorway, which left people dead and injured. The political formation’s statement did not provide additional information about the number of victims.

Sources: focus-news.net