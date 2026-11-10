Vazrazhdane Calls for Accountability over Trakia Motorway Crashes

Vazrazhdane is calling for a full and transparent investigation into the two serious chain-reaction crashes on the Trakia Motorway near the Zimnitsa interchange. The party is demanding that personal responsibility be assumed if failures on the part of the institutions are identified.

Eleven people died in the incidents, while 48 injured people were admitted to hospitals in Yambol, Sliven and Burgas. The crashes occurred in both directions of the motorway amid dense fog. According to data cited by the Bulgarian National Radio, visibility in the area fell sharply from approximately 80 to 10 meters.

Traffic on the Trakia Motorway was closed in both directions, while dozens of ambulances, fire engines and medical teams were sent to the scene. Military aircraft and helicopters were on standby to assist in transporting seriously injured people. The Ministry of Interior reported that there were no children among the dead and injured.

The party raises questions about prevention

In a statement sent to the media, Vazrazhdane expressed its condolences to the families of the deceased and wished the injured a speedy recovery. The party said that the government and the responsible institutions must not limit themselves solely to actions taken after the tragedy.

“We do not accept that the loss of human lives should be followed by institutional silence, the shifting of blame and forgotten promises,” Vazrazhdane said.

The party is calling for an investigation into whether all possible preventive measures were taken during the severe weather conditions and whether the institutions responded in a timely manner. According to the party, it must be clarified whether there was adequate signage, timely warnings and sufficient oversight in the area.

Vazrazhdane points out that citizens have the right to safe roads, while the state is obliged to establish the causes of the tragedy, seek accountability where failures are proven and take measures to prevent similar incidents.

Sources: bnrnews.bg