MPs discuss new VAT registration threshold

The National Assembly is discussing at first reading a gradual increase in the VAT registration threshold. The proposal envisages that it will reach €60,000 in 2027, €70,000 in 2028 and €75,000 in 2029.

The changes are part of a bill to amend and supplement the Value Added Tax Act, submitted by the Council of Ministers on November 5, 2026. Its consideration in the plenary chamber is at first reading, which means that the proposed scheme is still subject to discussion and a vote by MPs.

New excise duty on powerful cars also under discussion

The agenda also includes a proposal to introduce an entirely new excise duty on powerful cars with internal combustion engines. The information provided does not specify the amount of the excise duty, nor the criteria for determining which cars will fall within its scope.

Homemade brandy also on the agenda

MPs will also discuss the sale and storage of homemade brandy in commercial establishments. The issue is part of the package of tax law amendments on which the National Assembly began work on November 11.

The changes concerning the VAT threshold, the excise duty on powerful cars and homemade brandy are at the parliamentary discussion stage. Following the first reading, amendments may be proposed before the texts are considered for final approval.

Sources: bnrnews.bg