“Vazrazhdane” категорично се противопоставя на сливането на горската и рибарската агенция

We do not allow administrative experiments with Bulgaria’s forests and waters. The two structures have different functions and areas of expertise and must not be placed under a common management.

In a declaration read from the rostrum of the National Assembly, Vazrazhdane MP Krastyu Vrachev stated Vazrazhdane’s категорична позиция against the merger of the Executive Forest Agency (EFA) and the Executive Agency for Fisheries and Aquaculture (EAFA). The party is calling on the Ministry of Agriculture and Food to withdraw the proposed changes and keep the two structures independent.

Vrachev stressed that forests play a key role in protecting soil and water sources and safeguarding populated areas from fires and floods. He recalled the tragedy in Bogdan, Karavelovo and Slatina in 2022, as well as the scale of forest fires in Bulgaria – more than 7,000 over the past 15 years, affecting approximately 100,000 hectares.

The two agencies perform different tasks that require specific knowledge, equipment and organization. Control over illegal logging and forest management cannot be equated with control over fishing, poaching and aquaculture. He also raised the question of why the head of the merged agency must necessarily have a forestry education, which limits the ability of fisheries specialists to take up the position.

Vazrazhdane is calling for the draft amendments to the Forests Act and the draft rules of procedure for the merged agency to be withdrawn. The proposal is for the two structures to remain separate within the Ministry of Agriculture and Food, without being merged.

“If there are unnecessary administrative expenses, identify them and reduce them. If there are not enough people to carry out inspections, provide them. But do not undertake a reform without listening to the people who know this work,” Krastyu Vrachev urged.

“Vazrazhdane” opposes the merger and calls for open dialogue with foresters, scientists, fishermen, trade unions and local communities.