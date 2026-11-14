Yellow Alert for Rain in Burgas and Yambol

A yellow alert for significant rainfall is in effect for the regions of Burgas and Yambol. The National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology expects between 20 and 35 litres of rain per square metre in the southeasternmost regions. “Expected rainfall will be 20–35 mm,” the institute’s warning states. No alert for a hazardous weather phenomenon has been issued for the rest of the country.

It will remain cloudy across all of Bulgaria until the end of the day, with rainfall mainly in the eastern half of the country. Winds will be moderate from the west-northwest, and from the north-northeast in Eastern Bulgaria. Gusts will temporarily strengthen in the Upper Thracian Lowland and the southeastern regions.

Temperatures will range between 6 and 10 degrees in Northern Bulgaria and the higher western plains. It will remain warmer in the Upper Thracian Lowland and the southwesternmost regions, where maximum temperatures will reach 13–18 degrees.

Cold spell overnight

During the night, cold air will spread across the entire country. Rainfall in the southeastern regions will weaken and stop, but fog will form in some places. On Sunday, minimum temperatures will be between 0 and 5 degrees, while maximum temperatures will range between 7 and 12 degrees.

During the day, cloud cover will temporarily break up before increasing again from the west. The wind will weaken and shift to the east-southeast. Visibility will gradually improve, but fog is possible in the Danubian Plain and enclosed valleys.

What to expect in Sofia, the mountains and along the coast

In Sofia, temperatures will drop to around 1 degree overnight and will reach around 8 degrees during the day. Cloud cover will remain extensive in the mountains. The maximum temperature will be around 7 degrees at 1,200 metres and around 3 degrees at 2,000 metres, with temporarily strong westerly winds in the higher areas.

It will remain cloudy along the Black Sea coast, with rainfall mainly along the southern coastline. On Sunday, cloud cover will break up but remain more extensive over the southern regions. Maximum temperatures will be between 11 and 13 degrees, sea temperatures will range between 13 and 16 degrees, and the sea will be rough at 2–3 on the Beaufort scale.