University degree programme in sign language planned

Bulgarian Sign Language could become an independent university degree programme. This is envisaged by the draft National Programme “Academic Development of Bulgarian Sign Language”, published by the Ministry of Education and Science for public consultation.

Sofia University “St. Kliment Ohridski” is planning to establish a specialised research and education centre. A bachelor’s degree programme, “Philology – Bulgarian Sign Language”, in the professional field of “Philology”, is to be developed within it. The development and accreditation of a doctoral programme is also envisaged.

The programme’s total budget is €2.75 million, and its implementation period runs from 2027 to 2031. Sofia University will be the main beneficiary and will work with other higher education institutions, research organisations and non-governmental organisations engaged with the deaf community.

One of the main tasks is the creation of a linguistic corpus of Bulgarian Sign Language. It will be an electronic database containing signs, video materials and multilingual annotations. By the end of the programme, the corpus is expected to include at least 10,000 signs and 500 recorded and processed video clips.

The centre will develop specialised educational programmes, teaching materials and academic publications. Teachers, including deaf and deafblind specialists, are to be trained, while support will also be provided for the education and academic development of deaf students and doctoral candidates.

The project also includes short-term training for teachers, specialists, parents and relatives of people with hearing impairments. Sign language courses for students from various degree programmes are also planned.

The programme was developed in 2024–2025 by experts from the Ministry of Education and Science in cooperation with representatives of the academic community and the deaf community, and was coordinated with the Bulgarian Sign Language Council. It is linked to the Bulgarian Sign Language Act, adopted in 2021, which recognised the language as a fully-fledged natural independent language of deaf and deafblind people in Bulgaria.

Opinions and proposals on the draft may be submitted until 26 November 2026. The adoption of the programme and the opening of the degree programme will follow the completion of the public consultation.