July 7, 1926 The Romanian army occupied Southern Dobrudja

On this day in 1926, the Romanian government declared a state of siege in Southern Dobrudja and brought a regular army into the area. With this act, the situation with the occupied Bulgarian territory becomes even more complicated, recalls in. "Maritsa".

Southern Dobrudja is part of the Principality of Bulgaria. From the Liberation to the Balkan War in 1912, the Dobruja question did not cause serious complications in our relations with Romania. However, during the Inter-Allied War, taking advantage of the fact that the Bulgarian army was fully engaged in hostilities against Serbia and Greece, the Romanian army attacked Bulgaria from the rear on June 29, 1913, conquering Southern Dobrudja. This leads to the capitulation of Bulgaria and the new status quo in the Balkans is legitimized by the Bucharest Peace Treaty.

After the outbreak of the First World War, Bulgaria signed a secret convention with Germany, according to which, if Romania attacked one of the allies, Bulgaria would acquire what was lost under the Bucharest Peace Treaty from Romania. After our northern neighbor entered the war on the side of the Entente, Axis troops invaded Romania and she capitulated. On May 7, 1917, a treaty was signed in Bucharest and the lands south of the Cherna Voda-Kyustendzha line became Bulgarian. On September 24, 1918, all of Dobrudja up to the mouth of the Danube was handed over to Bulgaria. But after a few days Andrey Lyapchev signed an agreement with the Entente in Thessaloniki, which was the country's capitulation. All of Dobrudja was returned to Romania, which ruled it until 1940.

Anglo-French diplomacy tried in vain to convince the Romanian authorities to resolve the issue of Southern Dobrudja. Only in the 1940s, when Romania found itself in isolation, did negotiations with Bulgaria begin. The USSR and Hungary also put pressure on Romania. On June 26, 1940, the Romanian Minister Plenipotentiary in Moscow was handed a note for the evacuation of Bessarabia. After two days the Soviet Union invaded and in 4 days the Red Army established the new border.

In June 1940, there was a concentration of the Hungarian army on the Romanian border. Romania is worried and forced to solve the issue with Dobrudja. The following is a letter from the Bulgarian government to Hitler that Bulgaria should receive South Dobrudja through the mediation of Germany. Romania agrees to sign the Craiova Agreement on September 7, 1940, with which this territory was returned to Bulgaria.