How to invest successfully in real estate?

Investing in real estate often seems complicated and full of uncertainty. Every day, thousands of people look at ads, compare prices and listen to various “experts“, invariably asking themselves the question: “Is this a good deal or a trap?“.

The more information there is online, the more difficult it becomes to make an informed decision.

Some talk about a property bubble, others expect a collapse, and still others claim that now is the last good time to buy. The result is often paralysis by analysis – months of doubts without real action. However, in real estate, mistakes are costly and can reach tens of thousands of euros.

That is why Darik and investor Ivo Dimovski are organizing “Square Meters 2026” – real estate event aimed at ambitious people looking for a clear system for making decisions in the new reality of the market. The media partner of the one-day seminar, which will be held on May 30, is the largest specialized real estate website imot.bg.

According to the organizers, the market in 2026 has nothing to do with that of 2021. The time of “easy money“ is gradually ending, and successful investors now rely not on luck, but on specific skills and strategies.

An event for people who want to invest smarter in real estate

The forum will be held on May 30, 2026 at the Grand Hotel Millennium, Sofia, and will bring together investors, brokers, entrepreneurs, financiers and professionals with real experience. The main focus is on building a system, based on:

Market analysis

Risk management

Proper location selection

Clear investment strategy

The main goal of “Square meters 2026“ is not just to provide information, but to give participants a working system, strategy and specific direction.

The organizers emphasize that many people waste years in endless research, fear of mistakes and waiting for the “perfect moment“, while good deals happen.

Speakers and program

Among the main speakers of the forum is Ivo Dimovski – an investor with an international portfolio in Germany, Switzerland, Bulgaria and Dubai. He has worked in companies such as adidas and Vodafone, participated in IPO processes on Wall Street and managed large teams. However, the most important thing is his experience from real deals.

„I don't sell you theory from books – I give you a system built on real experience, real deals and real mistakes.“

The program of „Square Meters 2026“ is built around practical topics and real cases. Among the main panels are questions such as:

Is there still profitability in Bulgaria?

What's happening in Dubai?

How to make money „on green“?

What will happen to interest rates and loans?

How will we make a 100% profitability of a project in Sofia?

In addition to Ivo Dimovski, the forum will also feature a number of proven professionals from various fields of the real estate industry business, including Geri Tenekedzhieva, Vessela Nedyalkova, Krasimir Dzhambazov, Georgi Manolov, Ivo Kodrov, Iveta Mihaleva and many other investors and entrepreneurs with active projects.

More than a conference

The event is also designed as a networking environment between people who actively invest or want to start. The program includes a VIP cocktail, Q&A panels, discussions on real cases and opportunities for future partnerships.

Detailed statistics on average property prices in Bulgaria by cities and neighborhoods can be seen at imot.bg