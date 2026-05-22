What will happen to the housing market by the end of the year

Outlook: Towards sustainable normalization



The continued influx of new projects, low mortgage rates and rising incomes will have a positive impact and will keep the market active, albeit at lower levels. At the same time, wars, geopolitical tensions and inflationary pressures are factors that will limit demand and keep market participants cautious.



"Prices will continue to grow, but the pace will slow to moderate double-digit growth - approximately 15% on an annual basis, and by the end of the year it may drop to 10%. This is a result of the combination of stable domestic demand and rising incomes, which still maintain interest in properties as a safe investment. At the same time, higher prices and increased supply will cool speculative expectations," commented Polina Stoykova MRICS, CEO of BULGARIAN PROPERTIES.

For buyers, this means that 2026 may be suitable for more thoughtful and informed transactions. Those with ready resources will have the opportunity to choose from a wider range of properties and locations. We recommend that sellers comply with market levels and focus on quality presentation of their properties, as buyers' demands are increasing.



After joining the eurozone, there has been a moderate increase in interest from foreign buyers, which may bring new optimism to the market.

Detailed statistics on average property prices in Bulgaria by city and neighborhood can be found at imot.bg