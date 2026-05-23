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The interest in housing in the Sofia Business Park area does not subside

The interest in housing in the Sofia Business Park area does not subside

A two-bedroom apartment, built 12 years ago, can be purchased for 169,999 euros

Май 23, 2026 08:27 45

The interest in housing in the Sofia Business Park area does not subside - 1
Milena Bogdanova Milena Bogdanova Author at Fakti.bg

Of all the properties published with a video clip on imot.bg, the most interesting ones are selected and are additionally published on the Facebook, TikTok, Instagram and YouTube channels of the No. 1 property site.

Today we present to you a specially selected video for you, published last week - 2-bedroom in the capital's "Mladost 4" district. The property is for rent. It is located near a metro station and large grocery chain stores.

Detailed statistics on average property prices in Bulgaria by cities and neighborhoods can be seen at imot.bg


Bulgaria