The interest in housing in the Sofia Business Park area does not subside

Of all the properties published with a video clip on imot.bg, the most interesting ones are selected and are additionally published on the Facebook, TikTok, Instagram and YouTube channels of the No. 1 property site.

Today we present to you a specially selected video for you, published last week - 2-bedroom in the capital's "Mladost 4" district. The property is for rent. It is located near a metro station and large grocery chain stores.

Detailed statistics on average property prices in Bulgaria by cities and neighborhoods can be seen at imot.bg