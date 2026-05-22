Bulgarians are increasingly sensitive to property prices

The housing market in our country clearly shows that buyers are inclined to buy where there is available supply, especially in new construction, but they are already very sensitive to prices. Until recently, neighborhoods that were mass-purchased such as Malinova Dolina and other areas with active new construction have slowed down due to significant price increases.



At the same time, the increased supply has made it possible to conclude more deals in old and always sought-after neighborhoods such as Lozenets, Iztok, Strelbishte, Beli Brezi, Krasno Selo and others.



At the beginning of 2026, buyers of two-bedroom family homes are more active on the market than buyers of two-bedroom apartments. This leads to an equal share with a slight predominance of three-bedrooms in the total purchased apartments in the mass segment – 45% two-bedroom and 49% three-bedroom. Only 6% of the purchased homes are one-bedroom.



The average area of mass housing sold is about 83 sq.m., and the preference is for middle floors from the 5th to the 7th.



New construction continues to be the leader - about 70% of all transactions are with apartments in newly constructed buildings.



The remaining transactions on the secondary market represent a motley combination of old brick and panel homes, fully furnished apartments, as well as new homes purchased in previous years for the purpose of resale. In these transactions, buyers are increasingly managing to achieve price discounts, which, according to BULGARIAN PROPERTIES, reach 3-5%.



Premium segment



In the premium new construction segment, the company managed to realize a significant volume of sales in the iconic Sky Towers complex, which confirms that luxury properties are more resilient in a period of market fluctuations and changes.



Here, the average area of the purchased apartments is 105 sq m, and buyers prefer higher floors - preferably from the 10th and up.



The Capital Periphery



One of the most categorical trends in 2026 is the demand in the settlements neighboring Sofia. The desire for more affordable properties, larger living space and a more peaceful life is the main driver of this process.



The radius of acceptability for daily travel has expanded to 30-40 kilometers. Consumers are actively looking for plots and houses in the villages around Sofia, but the success of projects for gated apartment complexes such as AМur Gardens provides additional direction for the development of supply in these areas.

Detailed statistics on average property prices in Bulgaria by cities and neighborhoods can be seen at imot.bg