19% growth in the secondary housing market in Moscow

The number of housing transactions in Moscow in April 2026 increased to over 13,500 contracts, which is 19% more than in the same period last year, the Moscow office of Rosreestr reported to Max.

„In April 2026, the Moscow office of Rosreestr registered 13,522 transfers of rights based on contracts for the purchase and sale of residential real estate, which is almost 12% more than the result for March this year (12,123). Compared to April 2025 (11,411), the figure for the fourth month of this year increased by almost 19%, and compared to the same month of 2024 (13,086), the number of transfers of rights increased by 3%“, the report notes.

Since the beginning of this year, approximately 43,860 transfers of rights under residential real estate purchase and sale contracts have been registered in Moscow, which is 3% less than the figure for January-April 2025 (45,300 contracts) and 1.5% more than the same period in 2024 (43,200 contracts).

“The growing demand in this segment of the real estate market indicates a trend in which apartment buyers are increasingly preferring to buy finished housing, instead of waiting for the completion of construction. At the same time, the secondary market is sufficiently saturated with completed residential complexes no more than two to five years old, so there is no need to compromise between older housing and unfinished new construction,“ said Maria Makarova, deputy head of the Moscow office of Rosreestr, in the statement.

Detailed statistics on average property prices in Bulgaria by city and neighborhood can be seen at imot.bg