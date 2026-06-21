Hundreds of illegal in the Eastern district of Plovdiv

Nearly 200 illegal massive residential buildings and another 229 movable objects have been established in the "East" district in the last five years. They are mainly concentrated in the "Stolipinovo" district. In 2026 alone, 7 assessment acts were issued, but at the moment the procedure for issuing demolition orders has not yet been initiated. The documents for removal have been prepared, but will actually be signed at the end of June or the beginning of July, said the mayor of "East" Emil Rusinov, quoted by Plovdiv24.bg. The buildings that obstruct the access of ambulances and fire brigades are targeted, as this is vital for the population.

The fight against illegal construction in the region is not a campaign. I believe that the removal should be in the summer, when it is warm, so as not to cause discomfort to people. It is not humane, explained Mayor Emil Rusinov.

The district mayor announced that 49 acts of observation and 15 orders for removal were issued for illegal massive buildings in 2025, in 2024 - 14 acts and 6 orders, in 2023 - 90 acts and 33 orders, in 2022 - 30 acts and 26 orders. There are also demolished buildings, some of which were demolished by the owners themselves - in 2025 one, in 2024 - 6, in 2023 - 4, in 2022 - 1 building.

With regard to the movable objects, 20 acts of assessment and 16 orders for their removal were issued this year. Last year, 102 acts and 82 orders were drawn up and 20 objects were removed. In 2024, 50 acts and 50 orders were issued, and 7 buildings were removed. In 2023, there were 26 acts and orders, and 2 were removed. In 2022, 31 acts and 31 orders were drawn up and 10 objects were removed.

The district administration has limited funds - only 50,000 leva to remove illegal buildings. There are no estimates for 2026 yet, as the budget has not been adopted.

Detailed statistics on average property prices in Bulgaria by city and neighborhood can be seen at imot.bg