NRA received an entire building in the center of Sofia

The Council of Ministers decided to change the status of properties from private state to public state ownership and to provide them free of charge for management by the National Revenue Agency (NRA). They are located in the city of Sofia, 23 “Vrabcha“ Str. They include a land plot with an area of 2181 sq. m, together with the administrative and business building built on it, with a built-up area of 554 sq. m, consisting of a basement, ground floor and five floors. The premises are necessary to ensure the normal functions of the NRA and will significantly improve the working conditions in the central administration of the Agency. In the Central Office of the NRA, located in the city of Sofia, 52 “Knyaz Al. Dondukov“ Blvd., there is an acute shortage of workspaces, training rooms, conferences, forums, workshops and more. The available premises do not fully meet the modern standards for ergonomic and physiological requirements for ensuring the normal course of the work process, which most business buildings in the country comply with. Providing the NRA with the management of the entire building at 23 Vrabcha Street will satisfy the department's building needs in the most appropriate way and will create conditions for optimal use and management of the entire building complex, which will permanently solve the long-standing needs for providing parking spaces and workspaces, guaranteeing the unhindered course of the work process. This, in turn, will provide an opportunity to release the premises currently used by the NRA, and allow them to be used by other state structures.

With another decision, the government authorized “Holding Bulgarian State Railways” EAD to sell part of a real estate property located in the resort town of Chaika, owned by the company.

The government also decided to change the status of a property provided for management by the “Customs“ Agency from private state to public state ownership. The property is located in the city of Sofia, “Nadezhda“ district, “Rozhen“ Blvd. No. 41, together with two buildings built on it.

Detailed statistics on average property prices in Bulgaria by cities and neighborhoods can be seen at imot.bg