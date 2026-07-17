The status of military properties has changed

The government is providing free of charge a part of a property - public state property, managed by the Ministry of Defense, for management by the Supreme Judicial Council for the needs of the Military Court - Sliven and the Military District Prosecutor's Office - Sliven. The part of the property is no longer needed by the Ministry of Defense. By providing it for management by the Supreme Judicial Council, the normal and unhindered functioning of the judicial authorities will be ensured.

The Council of Ministers also adopted a decision to provide free of charge for management of a property - public state property, to the Vocational High School of Electrical Industry and Textiles “Zahari Stoyanov“ in the town of Harmanli. The property has so far been managed by the Agency “Military Clubs and Military Recreation“, but is no longer needed by the agency. The government's decision will allow the Vocational High School to create a specialized base for practical training, which will contribute to improving the quality of students' professional training.

According to another government decision, the status of a property-private state property, located in the city of Varna, is changed to a property-public state property. The facility has been provided for management by the Higher Naval School “N. I. Vaptsarov“ to perform its functions. The decision is in accordance with Art. 316, para. 2 of the Law on Defense and the Armed Forces of the Republic of Bulgaria and Art. 89, para. 2 of the Law on Higher Education.

The Council of Ministers adopted a decision to declare a property-private state property to a property-public state property. The facility is located in the city of Varna and has been provided for management by the Logistic Support Command. It is necessary for the Command to carry out functions and perform tasks related to the missions of the Armed Forces. The decision is in accordance with Art. 316, para. 2 of the Law on Defense and the Armed Forces of the Republic of Bulgaria, according to which real estate, objects and facilities that are intended for the direct implementation of defense should have the status of public state property.

Detailed statistics on the average prices of properties in Bulgaria by cities and neighborhoods can be seen at imot.bg