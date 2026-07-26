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House in the middle of nature and close to the center of Blagoevgrad (VIDEO)

House in the middle of nature and close to the center of Blagoevgrad (VIDEO)

The house is located in Bachinovo Park

Jul 26, 2026 20:18 35

House in the middle of nature and close to the center of Blagoevgrad (VIDEO) - 1
Milena Bogdanova Milena Bogdanova Author at Fakti.bg

Of all the properties published with a video clip on imot.bg, the most interesting ones are selected and are additionally published on the Facebook, TikTok, Instagram and YouTube channels of the No. 1 property site.

Today we present to you a specially selected clip, published last week - house in "Bachinovo" park, Blagoevgrad. The price of the property is 437,000 EUR. For the amount in question, the new owner receives a house with a built-up area of 337 sq m and nearly half a decare of yard. The building was built in 2008.

Detailed statistics on average property prices in Bulgaria by city and neighborhood can be found at imot.bg


Bulgaria