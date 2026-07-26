House in the middle of nature and close to the center of Blagoevgrad (VIDEO)

Of all the properties published with a video clip on imot.bg, the most interesting ones are selected and are additionally published on the Facebook, TikTok, Instagram and YouTube channels of the No. 1 property site.

Today we present to you a specially selected clip, published last week - house in "Bachinovo" park, Blagoevgrad. The price of the property is 437,000 EUR. For the amount in question, the new owner receives a house with a built-up area of 337 sq m and nearly half a decare of yard. The building was built in 2008.

Detailed statistics on average property prices in Bulgaria by city and neighborhood can be found at imot.bg