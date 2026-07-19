There will be a new bike path around Lake Pancharevo

A new bike path near Lake Pancharevo will be built by 2027. This became clear after the groundbreaking ceremony of a project to build a zone for the development of alternative tourism was held in the "Pancharevo" region, writes BNR.

A European project envisages the construction of a bike path, a sports track with wavy obstacles for bicycles, tourist routes and a recreation area. The goal is to create a modern infrastructure for sports, tourism and leisure, which will provide better access to the natural and cultural and historical landmarks in the region.

The project is being implemented under the "Regional Development" Program. It is also planned to create, map and mark pilgrimage tourist routes.

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