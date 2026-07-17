The US could learn from Russia's development of a balanced approach to undeveloped areas and the renewal of inefficiently used territories. Deputy Minister of Construction, Housing and Communal Services Nikita Stasishin told reporters while attending a meeting at the UN dedicated to the mid-term review of the urban program.

“A balanced approach to shaping the development of either undeveloped areas or the renewal of industrial or inefficiently used territories“, he said in response to a question about what Russia can teach the US about urban development.

Russia is spending enormous efforts “on the utilization of inefficiently used land“. “And this leads to the capitalization of the city and sustainable development. Plus, very transparent requirements for building density,“ added Stasishin.

Detailed statistics on average property prices in Bulgaria by city and neighborhood can be seen at imot.bg