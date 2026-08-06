The roof of the Maritsa Hotel has been dismantled

The demolition of the iconic Maritsa Hotel in Plovdiv has entered a new stage. After in recent weeks the activities were focused on the unfinished building next to the complex, heavy equipment has already begun dismantling the main building on Bulgaria Blvd.

Footage taken with a drone shows that a large part of the hotel's roof structure has already been removed. An excavator and teams are working on the site, gradually dismantling the upper elements of the building.

Before that, the workers removed facade and structural parts of the neighboring unfinished building, Trafficnews.bg specifies. Moving on to the hotel itself shows that the demolition of the entire complex is already entering its actual phase.

There is currently no official information about the exact schedule of the dismantling works, the way in which the building will be completely removed, as well as the future purpose of the terrain. No specific investment project has been publicly presented for the site of one of the most recognizable hotels in Plovdiv.

Controversial construction parameters

Part of the newer body of the hotel complex does not meet the current construction requirements and cannot be legalized in its current form. Over the years, inspections have been carried out around the property for illegal construction, and data has also been established about the encroachment of parts of the construction onto municipal terrain.

In parallel with the dismantling, procedures for consolidating ownership have been underway in recent months. Fragmented ideal parts of the property are being purchased, which, according to experts, usually precedes a larger investment, sale or complete redevelopment of the terrain.

The “Maritsa“ Hotel was among the iconic buildings in Plovdiv for many years due to its location along the Maritsa River and in close proximity to the International Fair. Its demolition frees up significant terrain in one of the key city areas, but the future of the property remains unclear.

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