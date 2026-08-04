We are observing a new moment in the housing market

The forecast that after entering the eurozone and the boom that we observed in the housing market in 2025, in 2026 we will witness new moments in it, happened. A balanced and mature market. This is how brokers define what is happening in the property market in the capital and larger cities of Bulgaria. There is no longer a trace of last year's euphoria.

In the second quarter of the current year, a price plateau was also observed. How long it will continue depends primarily on the behavior of the banks. The low lows, which are between 2.1% and 2.5%, continue to attract customers. Another factor would be the future growth of unemployment. Future, since the unemployment rate is currently at extremely low levels.

Another significant change that has been observed on the housing market since the beginning of the current year is that people are no longer buying for the purpose of resale. This also affects the rate of increase in housing prices, since the lack of these players on the market leads to a slight decrease in supply. The main group of buyers at the moment are those who acquire property for their own use.

The prices of most homes in Sofia, and in larger cities, have exceeded 200,000 EUR. It is no secret that the rate of increase in property prices is faster than that of income. The main problem, however, is not so much in salaries, brokers believe, but in the initial capital. For example, if a home costs 200,000 EUR and the buyer wants to acquire it with a mortgage, he must have at least 35,000 EUR for the initial payment to the bank, transfer fees, the broker's commission and at least cosmetic repairs. This is where most clients encounter difficulties, according to those familiar with the matter.

Detailed statistics on average property prices in Bulgaria by city and neighborhood can be found at imot.bg