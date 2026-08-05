The status of a number of properties has been changed

The Council of Ministers adopted a decision to establish a gratuitous right of use for a period of 10 years on part of the property - private state property of the Federation of Independent Trade Unions in Defense “Bulgarian Army“ to the Confederation of Bulgarian Trade Unions and on property - private state property of the National Trade Union “Defense“ to the Confederation of Trade Unions “Podkrepa“.

The two properties are under the management of the Ministry of Defense. They are located in the city of Sofia, respectively in the “Mladost“ district and on “James Boucher“ Str. The establishment of a gratuitous right of use is for the performance of trade union functions in compliance with the legislation and rules in the field of state aid.

By decision of the government, the status of a property managed by the Supreme Judicial Council is changed from private state property to public state property. The property is a two-story building in the residential area “Slaveykov“, Burgas. It is used by the Military District Prosecutor's Office (VOP) - Sliven, the Military Investigation Department - Burgas at the VOP - Sliven and the Investigation Department at the OP - Burgas, as well as by the Military Court - Sliven and has acquired the status of property - public state property.

The government provided the National Company “Railway Infrastructure“ (NRIC) management of 119 properties - public state property.

The properties are located on the territory of the village of Gabrovitsa, the village of Momina Klisura, the village of Sestrimo and the town of Belovo, Pazardzhik district.

This will allow the implementation of a project of national importance “Modernization of the Sofia - Plovdiv railway line: railway sections Sofia - Elin Pelin and Elin Pelin - Septemvri.

Detailed statistics on the average prices of properties in Bulgaria by cities and neighborhoods can be seen at imot.bg