Interest in properties in Bansko is year-round (VIDEO)

Of all the properties published with a video clip on imot.bg, the most interesting ones are selected and are additionally published on the Facebook, TikTok, Instagram and YouTube channels of the No. 1 property site.

Today we present to you a specially selected clip, published last week - a 2-room apartment in Bansko. Its asking price is 77,500 EUR. Its total built-up area is 65 sq m. The apartment is fully furnished and equipped, which allows it to be used immediately both for personal living and recreation, and for year-round or seasonal rental.

Detailed statistics on average property prices in Bulgaria by cities and neighborhoods can be seen at imot.bg