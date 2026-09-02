The Ministry of Sports received an attractive property in Sofia

The government declares a property - public state property to private state property and transfers it to the ownership of the Antonovo Municipality for cultural, sports and social activities through the municipal “Pensioner's Club“. With the same decision, due to no longer being necessary, its management is taken over by the Regional Road Administration - Targovishte to the “Road Infrastructure“ Agency. The property is located in the village of Dlazhka Polyana, Antonovo Municipality and is a plot of land with an area of 1104 sq. m and buildings built on it. The municipality must transfer it back to the state if it does not implement the planned activities within five years of its acquisition. The regional governor of Targovishte will have to develop a control mechanism through which to carry out periodic checks on the fulfillment of the condition under which the property is provided to the municipality.

The government decided to provide a property - public state property to the Ministry of Youth and Sports free of charge for management. It is located in the city of Sofia, "Slatina" district, "Tsarigradsko Shose" boulevard No. 125, "BAS Complex-IV km" area and has an area of 69,260 sq. m. It is managed by the regional governor of Sofia District, and it houses buildings and facilities representing sports facilities owned by "Akademika 2011" EAD, with the Minister of Youth and Sports as its principal. In this way, the Ministry of Youth and Sports will acquire the right to manage the terrain on which the buildings are located, owned by the company, which will guarantee the future activity of the base, actively used for organized sports activities and development of physical culture among youth.

With another decision of the Council of Ministers, part of a property - public state property becomes private state property, and due to no longer being necessary, its management is taken over by the National Statistical Institute - Territorial Statistical Bureau - Southeast. The part of the property consists of two independent objects in a building on 5 Bansko Shose Street in the city of Sliven.

The government decided to take away due to no longer being necessary from the Commission for the Confiscation of Illegally Acquired Property, the right to manage a property - public state property in the city of Varna. It is located on 1 Khan Asparuh Street and includes a two-story administrative building, with part of the ground floor. The property is no longer needed by the Commission and is being managed by the regional governor of Varna.

Svilengrad Municipality receives ownership of a land plot - private state property in the Lozenski pat area, the city of Svilengrad. The property will be used for the construction of a bicycle lane between the “Gebran“ and “Kapitan Petko Voyvoda“ districts. The project is aimed at ensuring safe urban mobility and bicycle connectivity and is included in the approved Concept for Integrated Territorial Development. If the planned objectives are not realized within five years of the acquisition of the property, the municipality will have to transfer it to the state.

The government declares a land plot - public state property, located at 72 “Bryanska“ Street in the city of Gabrovo, to be private state property and transfers it to the ownership of the Gabrovo Municipality. It will be an open space for the activities of the Center for Contemporary Art “Christo and Jeanne-Claude“, in compliance with the legislation and rules in the field of state aid. If the planned event is not implemented within 5 years of the acquisition of the property, the municipality is obliged to transfer ownership of it back to the state.

The Council of Ministers adopted a decision for the establishment of a perpetual easement on land properties in forest areas - public state property, in the lands of the villages of Dolna Gradeshnitsa and Slivnitsa, Kresna Municipality, Blagoevgrad Region, for the construction and maintenance of an underground gas pipeline for the project: “Crossing the Struma River through horizontal directional drilling (HDD) in a section of the transit gas pipeline (TG) for the Republic of Greece DN700”. The decision is in accordance with the Forestry Act.

Detailed statistics on average property prices in Bulgaria by city and neighborhood can be found at imot.bg