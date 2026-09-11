Naomi Osaka Buys Up Famous Properties and Resells Them for Millions

Naomi Osaka is known for her success on the tennis court, but in recent years the Japanese star has also shown a flair for luxury real estate. Her portfolio is concentrated in California, where she buys and sells high-end properties, including those of other celebrities.

In 2019, Osaka acquired a modernist house in Beverly Hills from singer Nick Jonas for 6.91 million USD. The property has an area of about 383 square meters and is distinguished by minimalist architecture, open spaces and panoramic views.

Three years later, the tennis player sold the property for 8.7 million USD from technology entrepreneur Milun Tesovic. This brings the difference between the purchase and sale price to nearly $1.8 million, before transaction costs, taxes, and any investments in the property are factored in.

In 2022, Osaka turned her attention to Tarzana – a prestigious area in the San Fernando Valley of Los Angeles. At that time, she acquired a Cape Cod-style house from Nick and Vanessa Lache for $6.3 million. The residence was built in 2014 and offers about 6,000 square feet of living space, 5 bedrooms, and a spacious yard.

The property features a swimming pool, hot tub, sports court, and large outdoor spaces. After the purchase, Osaka added a separate fitness area and a recovery center with a sauna, cold tub, steam room, and massage area.

Osaka made her most unusual deal in 2025 - selling the Tarzana mansion back to Nick and Vanessa Lachey - the same couple she bought it from 3 years earlier.

The sale price was $7.95 million, or approximately $1.65 million more than Osaka paid in 2022.

The deal is particularly interesting because the property was not actively offered on the open market. According to the Wall Street Journal, it was listed on the MLS for $8.295 million, but was eventually sold directly to the previous owners.

New York remains an emotional powerhouse

While Osaka's real estate deals are mostly concentrated in California, she also has a strong connection to New York. The tennis player lived in the city as a child and it was there that she began her early tennis training. Over the years, she has looked at luxury apartments in Manhattan, but there is no public confirmation that she has purchased such a property.

Osaka maintains her connection to the area in other ways too – she is involved in the restoration of five tennis courts in Queens, where she trained as a child.

Where does Naomi Osaka live now?

After the sale of the home in Tarzana, publicly available information does not provide a definitive answer as to where the tennis player's main residence is currently.

Architectural Digest notes that her current address is not publicly known. This is also a more correct formulation than the speculation that she must have bought a new home in New York or another American city.

However, an interesting pattern emerges from the known transactions. Osaka does not accumulate a large number of properties, but prefers a few quality residences in prestigious locations, which she subsequently manages to sell at higher prices.

In the two best-documented transactions alone - in Beverly Hills and Tarzana - the difference between the purchase and sale prices exceeds 3.4 million USD. This is not equivalent to net profit, as it does not include repairs, taxes, commissions and other expenses, but it shows the strong increase in property prices during the period.

Detailed statistics on average property prices in Bulgaria by city and neighborhood can be seen at imot.bg