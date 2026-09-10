Construction of a 5 MW photovoltaic power plant has begun at Sofia Airport

SOF Connect has begun construction of a 5 MW photovoltaic power plant on the territory of the “Vasil Levski“ Sofia Airport. The facility is being built on the airport's own land and will produce electricity for internal consumption.

The new power plant will have 8,300 solar modules, located on an area of about 50,000 sq m. m. A system for intelligent monitoring and real-time management is also planned.

The electricity produced will cover a significant part of the capital's airport's own consumption.

“The photovoltaic power plant is an important step in realizing our vision for a more sustainable and climate-neutral airport. "By investing in our own clean energy production, we reduce our carbon footprint, increase energy efficiency and create a more environmentally friendly and efficient infrastructure," said SOF Connect CEO Jesus Caballero.

According to him, the project is another step towards achieving the goal of complete decarbonization of the airport by 2036.

The project is implemented by “Hydroenergy Company“ AD. The Bulgarian company has over 19 years of experience in building solar projects in the country and abroad. Founded in 2006, it has implemented over 160 photovoltaic power plants in more than 21 countries with a total installed capacity of over 5 GW.

The construction of the photovoltaic power plant should be completed by the end of 2026, and the construction of a battery farm is planned for the next stage.

“Vasil Levski“ Airport – Sofia is the first in Bulgaria with Level 4 “Transformation“ accreditation under the international Airport Carbon Accreditation (ACA) program, which is a standard for managing and reducing carbon emissions in the aviation industry.

Only 31 out of a total of 600 airports in Europe have such accreditation, including the new Istanbul airport, the Parisian “Charles de Gaulle“, “Bourget“ and “Orly“, as well as the airports in Marseille, Zurich, London-Luton and Basel. The accreditation is determined by the European airport association ACI EUROPE, with the highest rating being Level 5.

According to SOF Connect, the capital's airport has reduced its carbon emissions by 73% compared to 2019 and continues to implement its strategy for full decarbonization by 2036.

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