Ukrainian Guard Commander: We Will Win the War, but the Hardest Part Will Come Later

It may take up to ten years to end the war and restore Ukraine. However, the most difficult phase will be the post-war period. This was stated by Oleksandr Pivnenko, Commander of the National Guard of Ukraine, in an interview with the publication "Levyy bereg".

How the Russian Summer Offensive Went

Pivnenko noted that the summer offensive was exhausting, as Russian troops tried to break through the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) and constantly penetrated deep into Ukrainian territory. Their goal was to seize land, push Ukrainian forces out of front-line positions, and disrupt troop and logistics rotation.

"Our main task is to prevent the enemy from penetrating deep [into our lines]. But this requires a system of echeloned defense - not just two, but three echelons. We are already applying this concept in certain sectors, and it works; we are stopping the enemy at the second and third echelons," Pivnenko noted.

He added that the Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Igor Skibiyuk, is already applying this approach along the entire front line. As a result, the Ukrainian army will deprive the Russians of the opportunity to penetrate deep into the territory and will successfully contain them.

What to expect in the fall

"We have a difficult fall ahead. It will be difficult because the enemy will conduct offensive operations. For example, if we look back at the enemy's actions since 2014, we see that they tend to launch offensives in the winter - either at the beginning or in the middle of the season," Pivnenko emphasized.

At the same time, he noted that lessons are being learned, personnel rotation is taking place, and commanders are improving their skills.

Russia will not be able to break Ukraine

The National Guard commander believes that Ukraine will survive - and not only in the winter. "Why? Because the Russians will not break us. They made a huge mistake when they started this war against us. Will it be difficult for us? Yes. Will we lose a lot of people? Yes. But we will stand, we will win this war and we will rebuild the country - although, unfortunately, it will not happen as quickly as we would like, "says Pivnenko.

According to him, it is not just about two or three years.

"It may take 5 or 10 years - I mean the post-war period as well... Because the post-war period will be the most difficult. Many people will suffer from post-traumatic stress disorder; the lives of many will simply be ruined," Pivnenko is convinced.