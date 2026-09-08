Flexible offices are sought after primarily by corporate clients

The market for flexible office space in Sofia is entering a new stage. The main driver is no longer just startups, freelancers and small teams. Large corporate tenants are playing an increasingly important role, using such spaces as part of their broader strategy for managing their offices, and hence their costs.

The trend is part of a larger change in the commercial property market - companies are looking for more flexibility, lower initial capital costs and the ability to quickly increase or decrease the occupied space depending on their needs.

Flexible office operators are increasingly turning to larger and professionally managed spaces located in modern office buildings. At the same time, corporate clients are starting to view this type of solution not as a temporary option, but as a permanent element of their office portfolio.

From coworking to corporate product

A few years ago, flexible offices were mostly associated with shared desks and small teams. Now the model is shifting towards self-contained corporate areas, serviced offices and spaces that can be configured according to the needs of a specific tenant.

This is especially important for international companies entering the Bulgarian market, for companies in the process of restructuring, as well as for businesses that do not want to make long-term commitments to traditional office space.

The market now also offers corporate offices for teams of over 30 people, with separate meeting rooms, 24-hour access and additional services.

AI and uncertainty are also changing decisions

The development of artificial intelligence and the rapid transformation of business are further accelerating this trend. An international survey published this summer shows that 60% of CEOs and CFOs find it difficult to predict how much office space they will need in two years.

An even larger share - over 70% - indicate that technological changes make them less willing to sign long-term contracts for traditional offices. This means that the flexible office is gradually transforming from a niche service into a tool for managing business risk.

Sofia follows the European trend

Flexible office space still occupies a relatively small share of the total office market in Sofia, but its importance is growing. Previously, their share was just under 4% of the total volume of office space in the capital - approximately around the average level for Europe.

Operators continue to expand their presence, and interest now comes not only from small companies, but also from large corporate clients who are looking for temporary headquarters, project offices, regional teams or the opportunity to gradually enter a new market.

Thus, flexible offices are increasingly becoming an independent segment of the business property market - between traditional long-term rental and classic co-working.

For office building owners, this also creates a new opportunity. Adding flexible spaces expands the pool of potential tenants and allows buildings to offer more diverse business solutions.

Detailed statistics on average property prices in Bulgaria by city and neighborhood can be found at imot.bg