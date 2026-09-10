Mobilization in Russia is inevitable, and although this will create problems for Ukraine, they will not be catastrophic. This was stated in his Telegram channel by Maxim Zhorin, deputy commander of the Third Army Corps of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (ASU) - "Azov", UNIAN reports.

"Based on all available information, we can now conclude that mobilization in Russia is inevitable. In any case, this will be a problem for us - although not a catastrophic one - as long as we scale up the solutions that are already working in the various units," he noted.

Zhorin gave the example of the Azov combat zone, where the numerical superiority of the Russians "has long ceased to be a decisive factor."

"We rely on asymmetric and technological methods of warfare, constantly improving our methods of countering the enemy," the deputy commander emphasized, adding that competing with the Russians in terms of numbers is not even worth considering.

Mobilization in Russia

Recently, the first case was registered in Russia in which a reservist subject to military service was prohibited from leaving the country by a decision of the military district.

The issues related to border crossings have become the subject of widespread discussion since the full implementation of the electronic register of draftees in March. Since then, Russians have reported to human rights activists cases in which they were prevented from traveling abroad.

However, in the first week of September, Russian President Vladimir Putin twice publicly denied rumors of an impending mobilization.