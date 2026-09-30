Sofia brings together business on October 16: How the market, investments and leadership are changing

On October 16, Sofia Event Center will host the third edition of International Conference Realto Group – forum, which this year is increasingly expanding its focus beyond the traditional conversation about real estate and placing emphasis on the economic environment, investments, international markets, technologies, leadership and business development.

After the 2025 edition brought together over 700 participants from Bulgaria and abroad, in 2026 the conference will again bring together professionals from the sector, entrepreneurs, investors, managers and experts from various industries.

What is changing for business and the market in 2026?

The program begins with a look at the broader economic and geopolitical picture. Journalist and long-time international correspondent Georgi Milkov will speak on the topic “The world is rearranging. Who will set the rules?“, tracking the changes in the international environment and the processes that affect business.

The conversation will then turn to the specific effects on the Bulgarian market. The panel „When the rules change - what comes next for income, investments and the real estate market?“, featuring Gergana Tenekedzhieva, Nikolay Vassilev, Strahil Ivanov and Filip Popov, will analyze how the new economic environment affects investments, income and the development of the real estate market in Bulgaria.

Among the highlights is the panel „Building success: Projects that work“, moderated by Vessela Ilieva. On stage next to her will be Dimitar Savov, arch. Simeon Georgiev, Anton Andonov and Nevena Georgieva, and the discussion will examine different perspectives from the investment, entrepreneurial and real estate sectors.

In an increasingly interconnected market, the international perspective occupies a special place in the program. The discussion „The Global Map of Real Estate – where are the opportunities in international markets?“ will outline the development of various markets and investment opportunities outside Bulgaria, with participants from Dubai, Montenegro and Bulgaria.

Tihomir Toshev will talk about discipline and planning as tools for more freedom, as well as how professional success can be a means of building a more fulfilling lifestyle, namely: What do we do with success after we achieve it?

The international perspective: Duncan Stevens and Massimo Forte come to Sofia

The big highlight of the program this year will be the special participation of Duncan Stevens – an internationally recognized communication expert and behavioral psychologist who has worked with organizations and professionals in over 30 countries. In Sofia, he will speak about trust, influence and leadership in the face of constant change.

This year's program is joined by Massimo Forte – one of the most recognizable names in the European real estate industry, a consultant, trainer and strategist with many years of experience. His session will be dedicated to the future of the brokerage profession, high-performance teams and strategies for success.

From the stage to real business

The forum brings together people with different experiences and perspectives in one environment – from entrepreneurs and investors to leaders from the real estate sector and other businesses. After the official program, participants will have the opportunity to continue the conversations during a networking cocktail, and a special lunch with the speakers and key guests of the event is planned for VIP guests.

Realto Group 2026 International Conference will be held on October 16 at Sofia Event Center, Paradise Mall. Imot.bg is offering a special 20% discount on the price of tickets with promo code IMOTBG20.

More information about the program and registration for the event: conference.realto.group

Detailed statistics on average property prices in Bulgaria by city and neighborhood can be found at imot.bg