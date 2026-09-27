Each address can receive an 8-character postal code

Each addressable object in Bulgaria can receive its own 8-character postal code. The draft of the Communications Regulation Commission retains the current four-digit code and adds four more alphanumeric characters for a specific property or independent object.

The proposal is not yet final. The CRC has opened a public consultation, which will continue until October 16, 2026. After that, the commission must evaluate the opinions received. The rules are expected to be adopted by the Council of Ministers and enter into force in early 2027.

What will the new code look like

The first four digits will remain linked to the current postal code of the settlement or region. The additional four characters will individualize the specific address. For example, the code 1463 4МСА is indicated for the building of the National Palace of Culture in Sofia.

The last part will be generated using a mathematical formula. It is planned to use letters of the Bulgarian alphabet that visually match symbols from the Latin alphabet, similar to the practice with car registration numbers. According to the CRC, the combinations will be over seven billion.

Check with address, cadastre or coordinates

„With the new postal code model, we can create over seven billion such codes“, the Communications Regulation Commission states.

The new code will be able to be checked using an address, cadastre number or geographical coordinates. It is planned that all combinations will be included in a special National Register of Postal Codes.

“These 4 characters, which are an alphanumeric combination, have everything necessary to describe the access point of the respective courier or postal operator“, says the Chairman of the Bulgarian Postal Commission, Eng. Ivan Dimitrov. According to him, GPS coordinates will also be linked to the code, which will direct the supplier to the exact location.

According to the regulator, the change should improve the addressing, processing and routing of postal and courier shipments. “Bulgarian Posts“ and some of the main forwarding operators have refused to comment to bTV.

Personal documents will not be changed

The introduction of the new code will not require the replacement of ID cards, passports or other personal documents. The CRC states that the system is not intended for the collection and processing of personal data, but for the organization of deliveries to a specific point.

Sources: bTV Novinite

Detailed statistics on the average prices of properties in Bulgaria by city and neighborhood can be seen at imot.bg