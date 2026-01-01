Permanent arrest for the father and son who committed an armed robbery in a capital store

The father and son who were arrested for the robbery of a store in Sofia remain permanently in custody. This was learned by NOVA. We recall that shortly after 7:30 p.m. on Monday (December 29), an armed man with a "Kalashnikov" assault rifle entered a large chain liquor store in the "Krasno Selo" district.

According to the store manager, the saleswoman refused to give the turnover and pressed the panic button. However, the attacker managed to take the money from the cash register, reaching over the counter, and then fled in a car in which another man was waiting for him.

The father has no criminal record. However, his son has served a 15-year sentence for murder. He was released 6 months ago, police added.