Three dealers detained in Sofia region.

M. Ts. has been charged with having, yesterday in the capital, in the context of a continuing crime with two acts, without a proper permit, possessed for the purpose of distribution 1,288.65 grams of hemp, distributed in 16 locations; 31.01 grams of amphetamine, distributed in 4 locations and 25.8 grams of methamphetamine, distributed in 2 locations.

M. S. is accused of having, on August 14 in Sofia, in the context of a continuing crime with two acts, possessed without a proper permit for the purpose of distribution 12.22 grams of ecstasy, distributed in 10 locations; 10.36 grams of amphetamine, distributed in 6 locations; one location of fentanyl weighing 0.03 grams; one location of hashish weighing 0.31 grams; 30.13 grams of hemp, distributed in 11 locations; one location of cocaine weighing 1.80 grams and 11.43 grams of methamphetamine, distributed in 7 locations.

A. D. is accused of having, on August 14 in the village of Dolni Bogrov, without a proper permit, possessed for the purpose of distribution 169.67 grams of cocaine, distributed in 3 locations, and 1 location of hemp weighing 2.65 grams.

M. T. has no previous convictions, while M. S. and A. D. have been convicted of drug-related crimes in Bulgaria, with A. D. being convicted of the same in Spain.

The defendants were detained for up to 72 hours, news.bg specified.