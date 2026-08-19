The father of the murdered man in Saedinenie: He cut him up like an animal because of the 1,000 euros stolen

"He cut him up like an animal because of the 1,000 euros that my son stole!". This was stated to bTV by Asen Dimitrov, the father of the murdered 21-year-old man from the village of Nayden Gerovo.

We recall that they are investigating a former police officer for the brutal murder in Saedinenie of a 21-year-old Roma man from the village of Nayden Gerovo. The body has been in a sack for several days. It was found last night. The former police officer made a living as a shepherd. The sack was found in the sheepfold.

The name of the murdered man is Mitko Dimitrov, with mild mental problems. He sometimes worked in the sheepfold. He has a history of theft. Including a sentence from a few weeks ago. He stole 1000 euros.

According to the version of the detainee for the murder - he tried to knock on the policeman's window and get in to steal. The two knew each other.