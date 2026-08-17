Thousands of counterfeit toys seized in Varna

Customs officers from the “Customs Intelligence and Investigation“ department at the Varna Customs TD seized 64,492 undeclared and “branded“ children's items during two separate inspections of containers with goods from China.

The containers arrived by sea at the Varna West Customs checkpoint and contain groupage Chinese goods imported to Bulgaria. The recipients are various Bulgarian companies.

During the thorough customs inspection, the inspectors found 20 parcels in the first container, containing undeclared 600 packages with a total of 60,000 children's luminous bracelets with connectors. The smuggled children's items have been seized and administrative criminal proceedings will be initiated in the case.

In the second container, 4,492 children's toys with figurative images of famous cartoon characters, subject to intellectual property, were found among the declared goods. They were detained in accordance with European Regulation 608/2013 on the protection of intellectual property rights. The owners of the relevant protected trademarks will be notified of the case.