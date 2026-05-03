Levski published a curious video with the first words of Julio Velasquez to the players after winning Bulgaria's 27th title, reports https://blitz.bg/sport. It is the number 27 that is implied in the speech of the Spanish specialist, who says that now the “f*cking number on the bus“ is about to be changed, referring to the number of titles written on the back of the club vehicle. It is probably the bus and its new No. 27 that is the most current joke in the "blues" locker room.

"Okay, guys, it's hard to talk now. I really appreciate your efforts. Your dedication from day one. Not only now, but also during the past season. Last season we overcame various difficulties, but this one we all knew from day one that it was possible. And remember - today we achieved it, now let's change the fucking number on the bus", Velázquez tells his graduates.

