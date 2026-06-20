Woman charged with concealment after murder of Swiss businessman

The District Prosecutor's Office in Pernik has brought a 60-year-old woman as an accused for personal concealment related to intentional murder, the state prosecution announced.

According to the prosecutor's office, Elisabeth Lange has been brought into pre-trial proceedings for a crime under Art. 294, para. 1 of the Criminal Code. The investigation indicates that on August 11, 2022, in a property in the village of Kladnitsa, Pernik Municipality, she helped the perpetrator of a premeditated murder to avoid criminal prosecution.

It has been established that after causing the death of a Swiss citizen with the initials Udo Lange, the accused assisted the perpetrator Borislav Panev by providing him with means to clean up traces of the crime. In addition, she took actions to create a false impression about the causes of death, the prosecutor's office said.

On the 112 phone, the woman reported that she had found her husband helpless in a garage on the property. She later stated that the death occurred as a result of health problems related to high blood pressure and poor physical condition, which, according to the prosecution, made it difficult to uncover the objective truth.

By order of an investigative body, a preventive measure of "guarantee" in the amount of 5,000 euros was imposed on Elizabeth Lange. The decree is subject to appeal before the Pernik District Court.

The work on the pre-trial proceedings continues under the leadership and supervision of the Pernik District Prosecutor's Office.

The prosecutor's office also specifies that the case for the intentional murder of the Swiss citizen was concluded in 2025 with an effective conviction against Borislav Panev, who was sentenced to 20 years in prison, which he is currently serving.

Swiss businessman Udo Lange was found dead in his home on August 11, 2022, in a holiday village near the Pernik village of Kladnitsa.