Permanent arrest imposed on the wife of Krasimir Aleksiev from the "Kalashnitsi"

At the request of the Sofia District Prosecutor's Office, the Sofia City Court imposed a permanent measure of "detention in custody" against the wife of Krasimir Aleksiev from the "Kalashnitsi", known as Krasi the Prince. Semra Aleksieva tried to force a witness in the case related to the group to change her testimony, specified "Nova TV".

She has been held criminally liable for the fact that on June 29, in a store in the "Botunecs" district of Sofia, she attempted to force another woman to change her testimony, which she gave during pre-trial proceedings at the Sofia City Prosecutor's Office. Aleksieva made a threat to kill and used physical force. The prosecutor's office quotes Aleksieva's words to the victim: "We will evict you from the neighborhood, we will finish you off, we will kill you, now I will come to you and you will see what will happen to you, we do not want to see you in the neighborhood anymore, get out of Botunec", "You are going to change your statements", "If you do not change your statements, you will suffer".

Pre-trial proceedings are underway in the case for a crime, which is punishable by "imprisonment" of up to 6 years.

Aleksieva was detained for a period of up to 72 hours. A supervising prosecutor filed a request with the Sofia District Court to determine a measure of "detention in custody" against the accused. The SRC panel agreed with the prosecutor's arguments and imposed the most severe measure of detention on Aleksieva. After an appeal by the accused, the Sofia City Court panel confirmed the measure imposed by the Sofia District Court and left Krasimir Aleksiev's wife permanently in custody.

The investigation into the case continues under the supervision of the Sofia District Prosecutor's Office.