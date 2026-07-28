Man sets wife on fire in Medovets

The village of Medovets has become the scene of a shocking drama after a 48-year-old man was detained on suspicion of attempting to murder his own wife. The Varna District Prosecutor's Office has taken over the investigation of the case, which shook the local community with its extreme cruelty.

It all happened shortly after midnight on July 28, 2026, when a distress signal was received from the local hospital to the law enforcement agencies. The medical team alerted about a woman who had been admitted with severe burns and was in critical condition after being subjected to horrific violence. According to initial data collected by investigators, the tragedy took place after a violent family scandal, preceded by heavy alcohol consumption by the husband.

In a fit of rage, the man doused his wife with flammable liquid and set her on fire. The victim was immediately transported to a hospital. Immediately after the incident, the accused was detained for up to 72 hours by a decree of a supervising prosecutor. The District Prosecutor's Office in Varna is leading the investigation, working on collecting evidence and documenting the crime. It is expected that a request will be submitted to the court as soon as possible for the imposition of the strictest measure of restraint - – “detention in custody“.