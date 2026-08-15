Deputy Head of the Customs Agency Warns of New Narcotics 150 Times More Powerful than Fentanyl

"The use of fentanyl in Bulgaria is already a fact, and the mortality rate due to the drug is increasing". This was stated by the Deputy Director of the Customs Agency Stefan Bakalov to NOVA.

According to him, the situation in Bulgaria is different from that in the US. There, the fentanyl crisis began more than 20 years ago, after many years of use of prescription opioid drugs. Due to high demand, the drug, produced mainly in Mexico and with precursors from China, is gradually entering the American market.

"In Bulgaria, the situation is different – fentanyl began to be produced in Bulgaria based on imported precursors, Bakalov explained.

He pointed out that the demand for fentanyl in our country has increased against the backdrop of the shortage of heroin. According to him, in 2022-2023, fentanyl will begin to increasingly noticeably displace heroin, and its mass use will be observed in the period 2023-2025.

Bakalov emphasized that, unlike other narcotic substances, fentanyl is extremely powerful, and its production cost is low, which ensures large profits for distributors.

The Deputy Director of the Customs Agency also gave examples of cases in which institutions have detected the drug. In 2024, customs officers seized 200 liters of fentanyl diverted from the pharmaceutical network and intended for transit trafficking. Recently, the GDBOP also dismantled a fentanyl production laboratory. He described the operation as one of the most significant in the fight against drug production.

Bakalov also warned about the emergence of new dangerous substances. Among them are nitazenes, which, according to him, can be up to 100-150 times more potent than fentanyl. Over 100 doses can be produced from one pill.

According to him, more programs need to be developed to support people with addictions. He also drew attention to the lack of an antidote that can save a person's life in case of an overdose.

"This is an antidote that, when taking an overdose or in contact with the drug, gives 2-3 minutes to save a life," Bakalov explained. He pointed out that the drug is not registered in Bulgaria and is not offered on the market, and institutions have been trying to ensure access to it for years.

Bakalov also called for greater awareness among children and parents about the so-called spiking - the insertion of drugs into various products. According to him, it is precisely these risks that should be talked about more among young people.