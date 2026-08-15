The state's reaction to the brutal murder case in Plovdiv is inadequate. This was commented on in the program "The Great Consequences" by Stefan Milanov - a crime journalist at CLUBZ.

"There are many things missed - both before the incident happened and afterwards in the reaction. Our reaction is completely inadequate, because we are not talking at all about how to solve the problem. We are talking about some other nonsense," Milanov pointed out to Bulgaria ON AIR.

"This whole repression with the already criminal part, with the detention, with the arrests - it should be the last guard in the chain. It should be the last one standing there so that our house doesn't burn down. "Before that, in my opinion, there must be a huge chain, and in this case it is a chain of deficits - what happened, how, why did it happen, are the years we live in relevant, the social networks from which we cannot escape," the journalist also said.

According to him, children who commit crimes live with an extremely mistaken idea that in Bulgaria everyone gets away with it.