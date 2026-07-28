Abused Adrian testified in a blue room

Two and a half years after the violence on little Adrian in Plovdiv, the boy testified in the case. Today, the child was questioned in a blue room, where he told how his stepfather abused him. Nikolay Chernev was the only defendant in the case, after it was returned to the initial phase due to procedural violations, and the child's mother reached an agreement with the prosecutor's office.

For more than two hours, 7-year-old Adrian testified in the protected environment of the blue room. The child's interrogation was mostly in the form of a game and, according to the prosecutor's office, confirms the initial accusation, BNT reported.

Plamen Pantov, prosecutor: "I don't want to give any details at this stage, understand, this is a crime committed against a minor, sensitive information that I don't believe should be disclosed at this time, the experts on the initially prepared expert reports are yet to be heard and only then will the need for additional prescriptions be assessed."

The lawyers for all parties to the case were also present at the child's interrogation.

Yordan Davchev, the defendant's lawyer: "In general, the child did not provide much information, because he has no memories, time has passed. Since the case is of public importance, the Plovdiv Court usually acts cautiously in these cases."

For this key witness statement, Adrian returned from abroad, where he lives with his father and is still recovering from his injuries.

Denislav Aleksiev, Adrian's father: "At least two more surgeries are coming up on his little head and accordingly he has at least another year, if not more, with trauma therapists and psychologists to work with. He sees his mother under supervision - in a park, on a playground or in a pastry shop, but for the moment things are going smoothly, without any problems."

The court today again did not grant the request for a lighter measure by the accused Petar Chernev, even though he has been in custody for more than 2 years.