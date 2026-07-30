Driver hit 6-year-old child in Panagyurishte and fled

Police officers from the Panagyurishte Regional Office identified the driver of a car that hit a six-year-old child and fled. This was announced by the Regional Directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs in Pazardzhik.

The incident was reported at around 9:15 p.m. on Wednesday. A police team and an ambulance from the Emergency Medical Center were sent to the scene. It was determined that a six-year-old boy from Panagyurishte was hit. After an examination by a medical team, it was determined that the child did not receive serious injuries, BTA reports.

According to police data, the driver left the scene of the accident without providing assistance or waiting for the arrival of police officers. The uniformed officers determined that the car with a foreign registration was driven by a 21-year-old man from Panagyurishte.

He was issued with a ticket and his driver's license was temporarily suspended.