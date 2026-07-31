Ivan Demerdzhiev: Our ambition is to reveal the truth about the Petrokhan case by the end of August

Our ambition is to reveal the truth about the "Petrokhan" case by the end of August, said the Minister of Internal Affairs Ivan Demerdzhiev on the sidelines of the parliament.

He explained that meetings are currently being held with representatives of the prosecutor's office and the State Agency for "National Security" in order to unite the information, to assemble the whole picture and to present it to the public.

BTA recalls that on February 2 of this year, three shot bodies were found in the area of the "Petrokhan" hut. Subsequently, three more were declared wanted, all of whom are connected to a non-governmental organization. Its members lived in the hut “Petrohan“. A few days later, the wanted men were also found shot in the area of Okolchitsa Peak.