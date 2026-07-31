The court in Haskovo with the first hearing in the case against Belyashki

A disposition hearing has been scheduled in Haskovo today in the case against the former director of the Territorial Directorate “Customs Plovdiv“ Miroslav Belyashki.

The indictment was filed a month ago in the criminal department of the court by the Sofia City Prosecutor's Office.

Belyashki is held criminally liable for the fact that on April 17, 2025, at the “Kapitan Andreevo“ border checkpoint, in his capacity as an official, he exceeded his authority and demanded from the head of a unit at the checkpoint to hand over to him the truck located there – tractor with trailer.

According to the prosecution, there could have been harmful consequences for the state's finances in the amount of 2,919,000 leva (1,492,649.50 euros).